Italy eyes almost 4 billion euro profit clawback from energy companies

Docks are seen during sunset at the Industrial port of Marghera in the lagoon of Venice, northern Italy, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

ROME, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy expects to raise 3.98 billion euros ($4.38 billion) from a clawback measure slapped on energy companies, a Treasury document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The government on Friday approved a 4.4 billion euro package to help consumers and firms cope with surging energy costs exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis. read more

Rome is funding a large part of the scheme through a 10% one-off levy on producers and sellers of electricity, natural gas and petrol products.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It will apply to profit margins which rose by more than 5 million euros during the Oct. 2021 - March 2022 period compared to a year earlier, excluding cases where the profit margin rose by less than 10%.

Italy has set aside more than 20 billion euros since last July to try and soften the increase in electricity and gas bills for firms and households.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is facing growing pressure from the ruling coalition to approve a further borrowing package.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.