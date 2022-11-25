Italy govt to oppose Piombino city appeal against new LNG terminal

Companies Snam SpA Follow















ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy's government will fight the judicial appeal by the city of Piombino against the plan to install a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in its port, the country's energy and environment minister said on Friday.

"We certainly need those 4.5 billion cubic metres that would come from Piombino", Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

Piombino, a coast city in Tuscany, has turned to an administrative court to stop the LNG terminal project, which the government sees as key to helping wean Italy off Russian gas in the wake of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing Alvise Armellini











