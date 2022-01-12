Energy
Italy likely to raise taxes on energy companies benefitting from price rises - minister
ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy is likely to raise corporate taxes on energy companies benefitting from the rise in energy prices, the Italian industry minister said on Wednesday.
"I think the government will go in that direction," Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a press conference on energy.
