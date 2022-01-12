Italy likely to raise taxes on energy companies benefitting from price rises - minister

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy is likely to raise corporate taxes on energy companies benefitting from the rise in energy prices, the Italian industry minister said on Wednesday.

"I think the government will go in that direction," Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a press conference on energy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.