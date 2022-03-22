Italy mandates Snam to discuss acquisition, leasing of floating LNG units - minister

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy has given a mandate to gas company Snam (SRG.MI) to discuss the acquisition of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for liquefied natural gas and the leasing of a second one, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday.

The move is part of Italy's plans to try to cut its reliance on Russian gas.

