Italy minister warns of late winter crunch if Russia shuts off gas

ROME, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy has enough gas supplies to avoid a supply crunch until the end of the coming winter if Russia were to turn off the taps, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday, adding he did not expect large-scale rationing.

Italy has been building up storage during the summer and hopes to have facilities filled to 90% or more of capacity by the end of the year or before.

Cingolani said such storage would be sufficient until February if Russia turns off supplies at the start of winter.

"In the event of a deterioration in other gas supplies we can make a tougher savings plan, but at the moment energy security is guaranteed," Cingolani told a news conference.

Italy has been striking a series of deals to reduce its reliance on Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine and Algeria is now its leading source of imports.

Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season.

On Tuesday, EU countries approved a weakened emergency plan to curb gas demand. Germany, Europe's top economy and its largest importer of Russian gas, has been particularly hit by supply cuts.

Asked about possible efforts to safeguard gas for Germany, Cingolani said that would require broad cooperation from European partners.

The head of Italian gas grid operator Snam (SRG.MI) echoed Cingolani's message on supplies in a separate briefing.

Snam CEO Stefano Venier said he saw risks for Italy only in the case of Russia totally halting supplies, coupled with a very cold January.

