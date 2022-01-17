Italy mulling measures to use strategic gas stocks to help curb prices - sources

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy is discussing a series of measures with companies to use strategic gas stocks to help curb high energy prices, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The proposals, which will be discussed at a meeting with business and industry associations on Wednesday, are being championed by the industry ministry, one of the sources said.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes

