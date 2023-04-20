Italy opens dialogue with proxy firms ahead of vote on Enel bosses















ROME, April 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury has engaged with proxy advisers to share its strategic view over state-controlled Enel (ENEI.MI), people familiar with the matter said, after criticism from some investors over the nominations to the board of Italy's biggest utility.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration decided a shake-up of Enel's board, putting an end to the stint of its long-standing CEO Francesco Starace.

Shareholders including London-based hedge fund Covalis Capital and Mondrian Investment Partners complained about the nomination process and demanded clarification about Rome's plans for Enel.

The energy group's shareholders will meet on May 10 to vote on the board's renewal.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte











