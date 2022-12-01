Italy to put Lukoil-owned refinery under trusteeship on Thursday

General view of the ISAB plant, the Lukoil-owned oil refinery in Sicily, which is likely to be affected by the embargo on Russian seaborne oil that goes into effect in December, in Priolo, Italy October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello/File Photo

ROME, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy's government is set to put a Lukoil-owned (LKOH.MM) refinery based in Sicily under trusteeship on Thursday, Sicily President said.

Sicily governor Renato Schifani said a cabinet meeting due to take place later on Thursday would approve the move for the Lukoil asset, a spokesman for the head of the region told Reuters.

The survival of Lukoil's ISAB plant is under threat due to a European embargo on Russian seaborne oil coming into effect on Dec. 5.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks