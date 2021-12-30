Italy retail power bills to rise 55% in next quarter - regulator

Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen in Montalto Di Castro, Italy, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italy electricity prices for households will rise 55% in the first quarter of next year and gas prices 41.8% due to higher commodity prices, energy watchdog ARERA said on Thursday.

The increases take into account 3.8 billion euros ($4.3 billion)of public money stumped up by the government to curb the surge in retail energy bills in the first three months of next year.

Without these measures, power and gas prices for families on the regulated market would have risen by 65% and 59.2% respectively, ARERA said.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

