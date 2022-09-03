Italy to spend 100 bln euros this year to import energy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco addresses a news conference after the G7 Summit in Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy's net energy import costs will approach 100 billion euros ($99.5 billion) this year, wiping out the net surplus in exchanges with the rest of the world the country had recorded in recent years, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Saturday.

Franco said Italy last year had relied on imports for 75% of its energy consumption. Net energy imports cost 43 billion euros.

"We're transferring wealth abroad," Franco told the annual Ambrosetti business forum, in Cernobbio.

The 100 billion euro figure "amounts to three percentage points of gross domestic product which we are transferring to energy-producing countries," he added.

The government had spent 33 billion euros so far this year to offset the impact on the economy of higher energy prices, he said, adding the latest package of measures would be unveiled next week.

But he said such a strategy was too costly to sustain and could not go on indefinitely.

"What matters is to address the functioning of the European energy market ... in order to bring the price of gas and energy to sustainable levels," he said.

($1 = 1.0049 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mike Harrison

