Italy will keep Lukoil-owned refinery running despite oil embargo

ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government will take all necessary steps to ensure that a Lukoil-owned (LKOH.MM) refinery in Sicily remains operational after an embargo on Russian oil starts on Dec. 5, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Tuesday.

After meeting Sicily's president, Urso said that Italy's credit export agency SACE was ready to back financing for the refinery.

He added that the problems of the refinery would be discussed at a meeting on Nov. 18 with the company, unions and local administrations.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir











