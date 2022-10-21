Italy's antitrust fines energy provider Optima Italia 1.3 mln euros















ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust agency Agcm said on Friday it had fined domestic gas and electricity provider Optima Italia 1.3 million euros ($1.27 million) for alleged unfair commercial practices.

The company was deemed to have failed to comply with previous requests from the authority to end contested practices related to advertising, transparency and cancellation rights for customers, a statement said. ($1 = 1.0228 euros)

Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir











