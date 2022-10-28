Italy's antitrust tells utilities to stop changes to contracts















MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had ordered Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) to re-instate the original electricity and gas contracts they had with customers.

The watchdog also asked Italian utilities Iren (IREE.MI) and Dolomiti to stop what it alleged to be "illegitimate notices" regarding changes to economic conditions of their offers.

The authority, which opened an inquiry into the utilities last week, said the companies must report within five days of the steps they had taken to comply with the precautionary measures.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing Federico Maccioni











