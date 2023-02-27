Italy's De Nora bets on solar panels to boost its green ambitions

Companies Industrie De Nora SpA Follow















MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Industrie De Nora (DNR.MI) aims to reach 8 Gigawatts hours (GWh) of electricity generated from renewable sources each year by the end of 2025 by installing solar panels at all of its 12 production sites, the Italian electrode maker said on Monday.

All of De Nora's plants were studying the feasibility of initiatives aimed at generating electricity from renewable, the company said in a statement.

De Nora said it would reach an overall 3.3 GWh already by the end of 2023 thanks to a photovoltaic park at its production site in Germany, which will bring 1.3 GWh annually alone - as well as the involvement of its two Italian plants of Milan and Cologno and Brazil's Sorocaba site.

"This strategy is framed both in the current geopolitical context that undermines the supply of fossil fuels and in the broader horizon of the energy transition towards renewable sources," it added.

(This story has been officially corrected to change GW to GWh in paragraphs 1 and 3)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











