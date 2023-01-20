Italy's Descalzi set for fourth term at helm of Eni, sources say

Companies Eni SpA Follow

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) Claudio Descalzi is on course to secure Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's backing for an unprecedented fourth term at the top energy group, sources told Reuters.

Another three years in office would make Descalzi, who has held the job since 2014, the longest-serving company head at the state-controlled group since its foundation in 1953.

The nomination process at Italy's state-controlled firms is getting into full swing, and Meloni made it clear she wants to put her stamp on key jobs when Rome on Thursday appointed veteran economist Riccardo Barbieri as Treasury director general, replacing Alessandro Rivera in the position.

While Rivera failed to win over Meloni to continue, Descalzi will likely be reappointed, two government sources said.

An Eni veteran with a strong experience in the exploration and production business, Descalzi last year helped Rome secure alternative gas supplies as Moscow curtailed its flows to Italy.

The path to make the country independent from Moscow will not be completed until late 2024 and key figures in Meloni's right-wing government want Descalzi to remain in office, as Rome deems his knowledge of Africa a key asset, the sources added.

Eni said it would not comment on decisions that are up to its shareholders.

The top executive is due to travel with Meloni to Algiers on Jan. 22 and 23, when the energy group and its Algerian counterpart Sonatrach are expected to announce new deals.

Closer relations with Algeria are part of Italy's efforts to gradually replace around 25 billion cubic metres of Russian gas over three years.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir











