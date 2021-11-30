Italy's Draghi says govt ready to further curb energy price increases

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds a news conference after the government met to discuss stricter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass rules, in Rome, Italy, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Italy's government is ready to set aside further resources to curb increases in energy bills, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"We have intervened in the budget and we are ready to continue doing so," Draghi said at an energy conference, referring to Rome's actions to limit energy price hikes and support lower income households.

Rome already allocated more than 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) to keep energy bills down in the second half of this year by compensating power companies that cap their tariffs.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak

