Italy's Enel plans to add 10,000 public EV fast chargers in US by 2030
April 13 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility company Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) said on Thursday its unit plans to add more than 10,000 DC electric-vehicle chargers in the U.S. and over 2 million in total across North America by 2030.
Walmart Inc (WMT.N) also announced plans last week for its own EV charging stations by 2030, following a pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden to build a network of 500,000 public EV chargers nationwide.
In February, the Biden administration announced the final rules for the $7.5 billion federal program, requiring that the chargers be built in the country.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the Enel news earlier in the day.
