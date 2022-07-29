Italy's Eni confident it will replace Russian gas completely by 2025

An entrance of the oil refinery of Eni is seen in Taranto, southern Italy, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) believes it will be able to completely replace Russian gas imports by 2025 as uncertainty over Moscow's energy supplies to Europe forces countries to seek alternative supplies.

After signing new gas supply agreements with Algeria, Egypt and Congo earlier this year, Eni sees additional opportunities arising in other countries in its global gas portfolio including Libya, Angola, Mozambique, Indonesia and also its home country.

The initiatives are designed to secure up to an equivalent of 100% of Russia's 20 billion cubic meters of annual gas imports to the Italian market by 2025, the group said on Friday.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

