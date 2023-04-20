Italy's Eni to cooperate with Slovakia's SPP on gas and LNG supplies

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese
Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Thursday it signed a commercial cooperation deal with Slovakia's state gas trading company SPP regarding gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The two companies "will evaluate initiatives in the areas of trading and management of regasification and transportation capacities to secure and strengthen strategic supply of natural gas" in Slovakia, Eni said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on the occasion of an official visit to the central European country by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next