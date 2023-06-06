Exclusive: Italy's Eni enters exclusive talks to acquire Neptune Energy -sources

By
Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese
Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian energy giant Eni (ENI.MI) has entered exclusive talks to acquire private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy after sweetening its previous offer to below $6 billion, industry sources said.

The two firms entered a new phase of exclusive discussions in recent weeks following months of slow negotiations that started late last year, the sources said.

Eni agreed to slightly increase its offer for Neptune, which still remains in a range between $5 to $6 billion, the sources said.

Though the exclusive talks indicate that negotiations have significantly progressed, there was no guarantee that an agreement would be reached, the sources said.

Eni and Neptune both declined to comment.

Neptune produced around 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first quarter of 2023, three-quarters of which is gas.

It has operations in Norway - home to Eni's Var unit - Britain, Indonesia - where Neptune shares licences with Eni - Algeria, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Neptune is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Carlyle Group (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Ron has covered since 2014 the world’s top oil and gas companies, focusing on their efforts to shift into renewables and low carbon energy and the sector's turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has been named Reporter of the Year in 2014 and 2021 by Reuters. Before Reuters, Ron reported on equity markets in New York in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis after covering conflict and diplomacy in the Middle East for AFP out of Israel.

Read Next