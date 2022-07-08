Italy's Eni expects Gazprom gas supply to be partially confirmed until July 16

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for July 9 and for the next few days, possibly until July 16.

In a note published on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME Eni said it would communicate updates as they become available.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo planned maintenance from July 11, prompting concerns about gas supplies to Europe if the outage is extended.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

