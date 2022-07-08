Italy's Eni expects Gazprom gas supply to be partially confirmed until July 16
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for July 9 and for the next few days, possibly until July 16.
In a note published on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME Eni said it would communicate updates as they become available.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo planned maintenance from July 11, prompting concerns about gas supplies to Europe if the outage is extended.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.