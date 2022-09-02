1 minute read
Italy's Eni to get only partial Russian gas supplies in coming days
MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Sept. 3, and expected the situation to persist until Sept. 10.
Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za
