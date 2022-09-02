Italy's Eni to get only partial Russian gas supplies in coming days

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Sept. 3, and expected the situation to persist until Sept. 10.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za

