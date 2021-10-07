Skip to main content

Italy's Eni opts to list a minority stake in retail-renewable unit

1 minute read

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo/File Photo

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) has opted to list a minority stake in its new retail and renewable business next year, the company said on Thursday.

In April the group approved the launch of a strategic project to list or sell a stake in the unit as part of the company’s energy transition strategy.

"An IPO (initial public offering) will unlock significant value, positioning the business for growth and helping both Eni and its customers reach net zero emissions," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

The business, which includes renewable power generation and energy sales to customers, could be worth in the region of 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion), a source previously told Reuters.

The unit, which aims to develop more than 6 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2025, expects its core earnings to reach 1.2 billion euros in 2025 from 0.6 billion euros forecast for this year.

($1 = 0.8653 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

