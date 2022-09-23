1 minute read
Italy's Eni plans six-week maintenance at Sannazzaro refinery
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) plans partial maintenance at its 200,000 barrel per day Sannazzaro oil refinery over six weeks, starting in October and lasting until mid-November, a spokesperson said on Friday.
The company did not specify the units involved in the scheduled maintenance.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Francesca Landini in Milan Editing by David Goodman
