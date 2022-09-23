Italy's Eni plans six-week maintenance at Sannazzaro refinery

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Companies Eni SpA Follow

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) plans partial maintenance at its 200,000 barrel per day Sannazzaro oil refinery over six weeks, starting in October and lasting until mid-November, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The company did not specify the units involved in the scheduled maintenance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Francesca Landini in Milan Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.