Eni ups investor rewards after Q2 net profit jump

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) on Friday raised its share buy-back plans for this year and approved a new share purchase programme for 2023 after reporting a jump in profits in the second quarter on the back of soaring oil prices.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.8 billion euros from 0.93 billion euros a year ago to beat a 3.27 billion euro consensus.

"Based on these robust results and our updated market outlook, we are enhancing shareholders' distribution by raising

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

the 2022 share buy-back to 2.4 billion euros," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

It also approved a new buy-back programme for a minimum of 1.1 billion euros with a possible upside of up to 2.5 billion euros.

Eni lifted its guidance for adjusted cash flow before working capital at replacement cost to 20 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.