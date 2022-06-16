Italy's Eni reports another shortfall of Russian gas supplies

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said that it would receive only 65% of the gas supply volumes it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Thursday after experiencing a shortfall the previous day.

"Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant....which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni," an Eni spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.