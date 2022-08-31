1 minute read
Italy's Eni says expects partial gas supplies from Russia until Sept. 3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Sept. 1 and that the situation was expected to remain the same until Sept. 3.
Eni added it would give updates when available.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.