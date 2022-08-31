Italy's Eni says expects partial gas supplies from Russia until Sept. 3

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Sept. 1 and that the situation was expected to remain the same until Sept. 3.

Eni added it would give updates when available.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

