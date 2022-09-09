1 minute read
Italy's Eni says Russia to supply only part of gas requested
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Sept. 10 and that the situation was expected to remain the same until Sept. 20.
Eni added it would give further updates when available.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Federico Maccioni
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.