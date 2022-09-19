1 minute read
Italy's Eni says Russia to supply only part of gas requested
MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Monday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Sept. 20 and that the situation was expected to remain the same until Sept. 27.
The energy group added it would give further updates when available.
Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
