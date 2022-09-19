Italy's Eni says Russia to supply only part of gas requested

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Companies Eni SpA Follow

Gazprom PAO Follow

MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Monday that it would receive only part of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Sept. 20 and that the situation was expected to remain the same until Sept. 27.

The energy group added it would give further updates when available.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.