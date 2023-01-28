Italy's Eni signs $8 billion gas deal with Libya

Companies Eni SpA Follow















TRIPOLI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have signed an $8 billion gas production deal, Eni's chief executive Claudio Descalzi said on Saturday.

The deal, which was signed against the backdrop of a trip by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tripoli, will also entail carbon capture projects and solar energy, Descalzi said at a news conference.

The deal will have a duration of 25 years and have production capacity of up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day, NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara said.

(This story has been corrected to fix the figure in the headline to $8 billion)

Reporting by Gavin Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.