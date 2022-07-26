Italy's gas storage over 70% of capacity - minister

ROME, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy has filled over 70% of its gas storage capacity as of July 26, the ecological transition minister said in a meeting of energy ministers in Brussels, in comments confirmed by a spokesperson.

Rome has said it aims to have the country's gas storage system filled to at least 90% of capacity by the end of this year.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

