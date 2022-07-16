Italy's gas storage 'well above 65%' of capacity, on track for 90% by October

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy has filled far more than 65% of its gas storage capacity and is on track to achieve its target of reaching storage levels of 90% in October, the ecological transition minister said on Saturday.

"Our storage is well above 65%. We must achieve 90% and possibly more in October. For now we are doing well," Roberto Cingolani said during an online event.

