Italy's gas storage 'well above 65%' of capacity, on track for 90% by October

1 minute read

Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy has filled far more than 65% of its gas storage capacity and is on track to achieve its target of reaching storage levels of 90% in October, the ecological transition minister said on Saturday.

"Our storage is well above 65%. We must achieve 90% and possibly more in October. For now we are doing well," Roberto Cingolani said during an online event.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Nick Macfie

