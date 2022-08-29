Italy's GSE says gas purchases guaranteed despite cyber attack

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italy's state-owned energy services firm GSE said on Monday its gas purchases were guaranteed despite a hacking attack on its IT systems that happened overnight.

The company added its website and portals were temporarily suspended to secure data.

GSE has been buying gas to boost Italy's stockpiles and help fill the country's gas storage system to at least 90% of capacity by year-end.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Gulio Piovaccari

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.