Italy's industry needs saving from unprecedented energy prices - Eni CEO
ROME, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Energy costs in Italy are at unprecedented levels and industry needs not so much to be helped as saved, the head of Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday.
Carbon taxes should arrive at 90-100 euros per ton inside a year or a year and a half, Claudio Descalzi said at a conference.
"For us, it would be easier to close all the refineries and buy products in the Middle East and the U.S.," he said.
Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Stephen Jewkes; eiting by Giulio Piovaccari
