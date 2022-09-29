Italy's Meloni calls for common EU response to energy crisis















ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, widely expected to be named Italian prime minister next month, said on Thursday that the European Union must come up with a common solution to the growing energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

"We need a common solution at the European level to help firms and families," she said in a statement. "No member state can offer effective and long term solutions on its own."

Meloni, who led a right-wing alliance to victory at Italy's national election on Sunday, said she hoped to see "good sense and urgency" at an EU summit due to discuss the energy situation on Friday.

Reporting By Gavin Jones











