Italy's Snam launches programme to support hydrogen startups

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian gas infrastructure group Snam (SRG.MI) has launched a programme to support startups working on hydrogen projects as part of its plans to develop new lines of business.

HyAccelerator, the first corporate global-scale startup acceleration programme focused on hydrogen, will offer research and development as well as testing support to new companies in areas like transportation, storage and end use, Snam said on Monday.

At the end of the programme, the startups will carry out feasibility studies with Snam for future hydrogen pilot projects.

Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to spend more on new green business lines and has signed a flurry of hydrogen deals over the last year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.