Italy's Snam, Leonardo partner for innovation, safety in hydrogen sector

July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and gas operator Snam (SRG.MI) said on Thursday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to develop technology for innovation and safety in the hydrogen sector, key in Europe's decarbonisation strategy.

The three-year agreement aims at developing advanced systems to monitor and defend critical infrastructure and envisages that the joint solutions may also be applied to other international players in the large energy networks sector.

The deal comes months after top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut its entire network following a cyber attack that involved one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes ever reported. read more

The Snam-Leonardy partnership will focus on the cyber security of strategic infrastructures, IoT (Internet of Things) technologies and advanced sensors for monitoring energy infrastructures and introducing hydrogen into the aerospace sector.

"Making key industry sectors sustainable and protecting critical infrastructure are priority challenges for the future of our communities," Snam Chief Executive Marco Alverà said.

