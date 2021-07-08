Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Italy's Snam, Leonardo partner for innovation, safety in hydrogen sector

2 minute read

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and gas operator Snam (SRG.MI) said on Thursday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to develop technology for innovation and safety in the hydrogen sector, key in Europe's decarbonisation strategy.

The three-year agreement aims at developing advanced systems to monitor and defend critical infrastructure and envisages that the joint solutions may also be applied to other international players in the large energy networks sector.

The deal comes months after top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut its entire network following a cyber attack that involved one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes ever reported. read more

The Snam-Leonardy partnership will focus on the cyber security of strategic infrastructures, IoT (Internet of Things) technologies and advanced sensors for monitoring energy infrastructures and introducing hydrogen into the aerospace sector.

"Making key industry sectors sustainable and protecting critical infrastructure are priority challenges for the future of our communities," Snam Chief Executive Marco Alverà said.

Reporting by Rita Plantera, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:12 PM UTCRenewables surged in 2020 but world not yet on track for climate goals, BP says

Wind and solar power capacity expanded rapidly in 2020 while global energy demand cratered because of the pandemic, yet this did not yet reflect a "decisive shift" towards meeting U.N.-backed climate goals, BP said in its annual energy review.

EnergyAsia public entities, led by China, supplied over 90% of cross-border coal power funding in 2013-2018 -research
EnergyCairn wins freeze on India state assets in Paris in bid to recover tax damages
EnergyGovernance team sought for multibillion-dollar carbon offset market
EnergyOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers