Italy's watchdog clears Enel units of alleged unjustified payment requests

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust watchdog said on Monday it had cleared two units of Europe's largest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) after investigating them for allegedly asking some clients to pay energy bills that had lapsed under the statute of limitations.

The AGCM watchdog said in a statement it was closing the probe without finding any wrongdoing, as the remedies proposed by the two companies were adequate to eliminate any potential unfair commercial practice.

The investigation, which was launched in September last year, targeted Enel's units Enel Energia and Servizio Elettrico Nazionale and stemmed from dozens of complaints from Italian customers.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni











