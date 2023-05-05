Ithaca, Shell UK sign agreement on Cambo oil field stake sale















May 5 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Plc (ITH.L) said on Friday it signed an agreement with Shell UK (SHEL.L) to market the oil major's 30% stake in the Cambo oil prospect in the British North Sea.

The deal provides an option for Shell to sell any remaining portion of its own stake, which is not sold to a third party, to Ithaca after the sale process is concluded in six months, the North Sea oil and gas producer said in a statement.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











