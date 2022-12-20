Japan court rejects bid to halt Kansai Electric nuclear reactor -Kyodo

Companies Kansai Electric Power Co Inc Follow















TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Tuesday rejected an injunction against Kansai Electric Power's (9503.T) Mihama No.3 nuclear reactor, the country's first to operate under a new law that extended the life of nuclear power plants to a maximum 60 years.

The Osaka District Court's ruling allows the 46-year-old reactor to continue operating after it had restarted under stricter safety and anti-terrorism standards, Kyodo reported.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.