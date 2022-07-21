Japan cuts gasoline subsidy to 36.6 yen a litre

An employee cleans a vehicle at a petrol station in Tokyo May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japan lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 36.6 yen (26.5 cents) a litre for the seven days from Thursday, down from 36.9 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said.

The temporary subsidy plan was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

($1=138.1800 yen)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.