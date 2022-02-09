Japan diverting LNG to Europe, some already on route - industry minister

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. Picture taken November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to divert some LNG cargoes to Europe, with some already heading there, the country's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.

Hagiuda said the country received requests for help from the United States and European Union, as tensions on Ukraine and Russia remained high.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Louise Heavens

