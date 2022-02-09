1 minute read
Japan diverting LNG to Europe, some already on route - industry minister
TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to divert some LNG cargoes to Europe, with some already heading there, the country's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.
Hagiuda said the country received requests for help from the United States and European Union, as tensions on Ukraine and Russia remained high.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Louise Heavens
