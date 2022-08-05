Japan govt asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi to 'think positively' in joining Sakhalin-2 entity

Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, responds to a journalist's question during the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC) meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's government has asked Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to "think positively" in joining the new Russian entity that will replace the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

Hagiuda told a news conference that would help secure stable energy supply for Japan.

Details of the conditions for Japanese trading houses to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity were still not clear, but the ministry was not aware of any request by the Russian side for additional investment or financial burden to join the new company, Hagiuda said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

