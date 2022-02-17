1 minute read
Japan Jan ethylene output falls 6.1 % y/y
TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production in January fell 6.1% from the same month a year earlier to 507,500 tonnes, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.
Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.
Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
