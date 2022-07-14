1 minute read
Japan PM Kishida: asked industry minister to have up to 9 nuclear power plants operational this winter
TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he had asked the industry minister to have up to nine nuclear power plants operational this winter.
The move, which he announced at a news conference, is part of measures to deal with rising fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson
