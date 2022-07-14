Japan PM Kishida: asked industry minister to have up to 9 nuclear power plants operational this winter

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a news conference, after the results of the Upper House elections, at the party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 11, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he had asked the industry minister to have up to nine nuclear power plants operational this winter.

The move, which he announced at a news conference, is part of measures to deal with rising fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson

