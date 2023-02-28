Japan to promote gas, LNG, hydrogen investments during G7 presidency - METI















TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan plans to emphasise the importance of investments in natural gas, liquefied natural gas as well as cleaner fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia during the country's presidency at the G7 summit later this year, a senior energy official said.

Takeshi Soda, director, petroleum and natural gas division, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), told a conference on Tuesday that such investments would be central to solving potential future energy shocks.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi











