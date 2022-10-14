Japan to revise law to allow JOGMEC to buy LNG in case of emergency















TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has approved a plan to revise a regulation to allow the industry minister to ask state-owned JOGMEC to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) in case of emergency, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Japan also plans to revise another law to allow the government to order large users to limit use of city gas in case of emergency, he told a news conference.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











