Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve
TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan will hold an auction on March 9 to sell about about 1.64 million barrels, or 260,000 kilolitres, of oil from its national reserve, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Supply will be available to winning bidders from April 20, the ministry said in a statement.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
