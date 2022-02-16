Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve

An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan November 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan will hold an auction on March 9 to sell about about 1.64 million barrels, or 260,000 kilolitres, of oil from its national reserve, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Supply will be available to winning bidders from April 20, the ministry said in a statement.

