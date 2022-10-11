Japan will decide measures on Sakhalin-1 in consultation with partners -industry minister















TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan will decide its measures on the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East in consultation with its partners as it reviews details of a decree by Moscow, Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including Japan's SODECO can retain their participation in the project. read more

The Sakhalin-1 is an important project for Japan to diversify its energy sources, including reducing its reliance on the Middle East, Nishimura told a news conference.

