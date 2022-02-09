Japanese government to hold meeting on crude oil prices

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to hold a meeting regarding rising crude oil prices on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

The ministers are expected to discuss the effectiveness of the government's measures it has implemented so far and possible further actions to curb soaring prices, Matsuno said.

The Japanese government has provided a gasoline subsidy for oil distributors.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.